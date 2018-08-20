La fotografía está evolucionado muy rápido, a tal grado de poder tomar fotos espectaculares con un celular. Ahora incluso se hacen concursos para premiar a las mejores imágenes capturadas con teléfonos inteligentes como lo son Los iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAwards) en donde destacan las mejores fotografías tomadas con cámaras del iPhone o iPad. Las imágenes ganadoras de este año fueron enviadas desde 140 países de todo el mundo. Aquí, los elegidos en cada categoría.
Se realiza desde hace 11 años cuando comenzó a popularizarse la utilización del smartphone como cámara de fotos. Este año participaron fotografías de más de 140 países en 20 categorías.
PREMIO FOTÓGRAFO DEL AÑO: Jashim Salam (Bangladesh) por su foto Displaced (Desplazado).
PRIMER PREMIO FOTÓGRAFO DEL AÑO: Alexandre Weber(Suiza) por su foto Baiana in yellow and blue (Bahiana en Amarillo y azul).
SEGUNDO PREMIO FOTÓGRAFO DEL AÑO: Huapeng Zhao(China) por su foto Eye to eye (Ojo con ojo).
TERCER PREMIO FOTÓGRAFO DEL AÑO: Zarni Myo Win(Myanmar) por su foto I want to play (Quiero jugar).
PRIMER PREMIO ANIMALES: Robin Robertis (EE.UU.) por su foto “Django” Old man baby dog (“Django” Viejo perro bebé).
SEGUNDO PREMIO ANIMALES: Katie Wall (Reino Unido) por su foto 0 to not-quite-Seagull-speed in 60 seconds (0 a una velocidad que no sea la de la gaviota en 60 segundos).
TERCER PREMIO ANIMALES: Erica Wu (Taiwan) Smiling Fox (Zorro sonriendo).
PRIMER PREMIO NATURALEZA: Charles Thomas (EE.UU.)por su foto Human vs. Nature (Humano vs. Naturaleza)
SEGUNDO PREMIO NATURALEZA: Asuman Robson (Turquía)por su foto At Sycamore Gap (En Sycamore Gap).
TERCER PREMIO NATURALEZA: Naian Feng (China) por su foto The Kerid (El Kerid).
PRIMER PREMIO NIÑOS: Melisa Barrilli (Canadá) por su foto Spray Fury.
SEGUNDO PREMIO NIÑOS: Dina Alfasi (Israel) por su foto Air (Aire).
TERCER PREMIO NIÑOS: Savadmon Avalachamveettil (Irlanda) por su foto Twins (Gemelos).
PRIMER PREMIO VIAJES: A nna Aiko (Japón, Francia) por su foto Silk Road (Ruta de la Seda)
SEGUNDO PREMIO VIAJES: Zarni Myo Win (Myanmar) por su foto The Sculptor (El escultor).
TERCER PREMIO VIAJES: Soha Ghandour (Líbano) por su foto Red Stripes (Rayas rojas).