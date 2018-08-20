LAS MEJORES FOTOGRAFÍAS TOMADAS CON UN IPHONE

La fotografía está evolucionado muy rápido, a tal grado de poder tomar fotos espectaculares con un celular. Ahora incluso se hacen concursos para premiar a las mejores imágenes capturadas con teléfonos inteligentes como lo son Los iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAwards) en donde destacan las mejores fotografías tomadas con cámaras del iPhone o iPad. Las imágenes ganadoras de este año fueron enviadas desde 140 países de todo el mundo. Aquí, los elegidos en cada categoría.

Se realiza desde hace 11 años cuando comenzó a popularizarse la utilización del smartphone como cámara de fotos. Este año participaron fotografías de más de 140 países en 20 categorías.

PREMIO FOTÓGRAFO DEL AÑO: Jashim Salam (Bangladesh) por su foto Displaced (Desplazado).

Niños rohingya viendo una película sobre la salud y saneamiento cerca del campo de refugiados de Tangkhali en Ukhiya Crédito: Jashim Salam.

PRIMER PREMIO FOTÓGRAFO DEL AÑO: Alexandre Weber(Suiza) por su foto Baiana in yellow and blue (Bahiana en Amarillo y azul).

La imagen fue tomada en Salvador de Bahía, después que pasó un camión. La mujer con ropas tradicionales de una “bahiana”, estaba cuidando el camión, durante su descanso laboral Crédito: Alexandre Weber.

SEGUNDO PREMIO FOTÓGRAFO DEL AÑO: Huapeng Zhao(China) por su foto Eye to eye (Ojo con ojo).

“Conocí a este chico mientras caminaba por la orilla del mar en YanTai Shandong, China. Cuando estaba tratando de sacarle una foto, él pone el pescado que atrapó delante de su ojo” Crédito: Huapeng Zhao.

TERCER PREMIO FOTÓGRAFO DEL AÑO: Zarni Myo Win(Myanmar) por su foto I want to play (Quiero jugar).

Un niño que perdió una pierna mira a sus amigos jugar al fútbol en Yangon, Myanmar.

PRIMER PREMIO ANIMALES: Robin Robertis (EE.UU.) por su foto “Django” Old man baby dog (“Django” Viejo perro bebé).

“Django es un Terrier, nacido y criado en un monasterio budista en la provincia norteña de Hunan, China. A Django le gustan los largos paseos por la playa y escuchar a Miles Davis” Crédito: Robin Robertis.

SEGUNDO PREMIO ANIMALES: Katie Wall (Reino Unido) por su foto 0 to not-quite-Seagull-speed in 60 seconds (0 a una velocidad que no sea la de la gaviota en 60 segundos).

“Disfrutando de una playa casi vacía en un día particularmente ventoso, nuestros whippets disfrutaban de los amplios espacios abiertos para rodearnos en círculos enormes, persiguiendo gaviotas lejanas” Crédito: Katie Wall.

TERCER PREMIO ANIMALES: Erica Wu (Taiwan) Smiling Fox (Zorro sonriendo).

“Este zorro dormía dentro de la caja y asomaba la cabeza para disfrutar del sol durante la temporada de nieve”. Crédito: Erica Wu

PRIMER PREMIO NATURALEZA: Charles Thomas (EE.UU.)por su foto Human vs. Nature (Humano vs. Naturaleza)

“Siempre me ha fascinado la vista desde la ventana de un avión. En esta tarde, tuve la suerte de conseguir un asiento junto a la ventana en un viaje de regreso desde Las Vegas. Observé cómo el paisaje se transformaba lentamente del paisaje urbano a hileras de casas suburbanas idénticas” Crédito: Charles Thomas.

SEGUNDO PREMIO NATURALEZA: Asuman Robson (Turquía)por su foto At Sycamore Gap (En Sycamore Gap).

“Estaba caminando por la Muralla de Adriano en el noreste de Inglaterra. Era un típico día de mal humor y me gustó cómo el árbol y los excursionistas se veían frente a las nubes en esta caída dramática de la muralla romana ” Crédito: Asuman Robson.

TERCER PREMIO NATURALEZA: Naian Feng (China) por su foto The Kerid (El Kerid).

“Esta es una foto del monte Kerid en el sur de Islandia. Es un volcán muerto y en el medio tiene un lago volcánico azul. Tomé esta foto durante el invierno cuando el lago estaba congelado. Los puntos negros en la superficie del lago son turistas ” Crédito: Naian Feng.

PRIMER PREMIO NIÑOS: Melisa Barrilli (Canadá) por su foto Spray Fury.

“Mi hija llevaba su ropa de ballet y empezó a rociar con agua a sus hermanos y a ella misma” Crédito: Melisa Barrilli.

SEGUNDO PREMIO NIÑOS: Dina Alfasi (Israel) por su foto Air (Aire).

“Parte de una serie tomada en Skate Park. Me cautivaron estos niños pequeños, que pasan horas, entrenando continuamente para mejorar y lograr cosas más grandes “ Crédito: Dina Alfasi.

TERCER PREMIO NIÑOS: Savadmon Avalachamveettil (Irlanda) por su foto Twins (Gemelos).

“Tomé esta foto en agosto de 2017. No pude resistirme a tomarla porque el cielo y la luz en el campo se veían extraordinarios y las chicas encima del heno lo hicieron súper especial” Crédito: Savadmon Avalachamveettil

PRIMER PREMIO VIAJES: A nna Aiko (Japón, Francia) por su foto Silk Road (Ruta de la Seda)

“Esta foto fue tomada el primer día de mi partida hacia el desierto de Gobi, en la Ruta de la Seda. En el camino me perdí con mi conductor y con el guía mongoles, y nos encontramos en esta zona conocida por los primeros rastros de dinosaurios. La atmósfera era mágica” Crédito: Anna Aiko.

SEGUNDO PREMIO VIAJES: Zarni Myo Win (Myanmar) por su foto The Sculptor (El escultor).

“Un hombre esculpió una estatua de Buda cerca de la orilla del río Ayerwaddy” Crédito: Zarni Myo Win.

TERCER PREMIO VIAJES: Soha Ghandour (Líbano) por su foto Red Stripes (Rayas rojas).