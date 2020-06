View this post on Instagram

✨5K FOLLOWERS!✨I'm so grateful, wow. When I first started making my work it was basically therapy for me, a form of self worship and healing and a love song to other fat black and brown people out there who to me are the most profoundly talented and beautiful people in the world. Thank you all for making me feel seen and for supporting me while I figure out my whole vibe as an artist and a person. I can't wait to bring you more work and more of myself. You are appreciated❤️ #blackgirlmagic #blackart #art #illustration #fatfashion #bodypositivity #fatpositive