Recientemente Parlophone Records anunció un nuevo “box set” de CD titulado: David Bowie “Conversation Piece”.
Esto es un equivalente digital que rastrea el desarrollo temprano de Bowie a lo largo de 1968 y 1969, a través de sus demostraciones caseras, sesiones de radio de la BBC, grabaciones de estudio con el guitarrista John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson y la música experimental y el grupo mimo, Plumas.
Según la misma disquera, la colección también celebra los 50 años del lanzamiento del single Space Oddity y el segundo álbum de David, David Bowie (o también Space Oddity).
¿El contenido?
Doce pistas o demos inéditos del período, así como una nueva mezcla del álbum Space Oddity del productor y colaborador de Bowie Tony Visconti.
Sobre la mezcla de álbum de Space Oddity de 2019, Visconti dice:
“Fue muy divertido encontrar gemas ocultas de la musicalidad con más tiempo para mezclar la segunda vez, un toque de guitarra aquí, una explosión de trombón allí, la voz de Marc Bolan en un coro grupal y más detalle en general que pasamos por alto todos esos años atrás cuando el sello nos dio una semana como máximo para mezclar este álbum. Y en los detalles encontrarás a David Bowie, de 22 años, que pronto tomaría el mundo por sorpresa «.
Mientras te compartimos el tracklist David Bowie Conversation Piece:
CD 1 – HOME DEMOS
- April’s Tooth Of Gold *
- The Reverend Raymond Brown (Attends The Garden Fête On Thatchwick Green) *
- When I’m Five *
- Mother Grey
- In The Heat Of The Morning
- Goodbye 3d (Threepenny) Joe
- Love All Around
- London Bye, Ta-Ta
- Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 1)
- Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 2) 11. Animal Farm”
- Space Oddity (Solo Demo Fragment)
- Space Oddity (Version 1) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
- Space Oddity (Version 2) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson *
- Space Oddity (Version 3) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
- Lover To The Dawn With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
- Ching-a-Ling With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
- An Occasional Dream With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
- Let Me Sleep Beside You With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
- Life Is A Circus With John “Hutch” Hutchinson
- Conversation Piece *
- Jerusalem *
- Hole In The Ground With George Underwood *
CD 2 – The ‘Mercury’ Demos (With John “Hutch” Hutchinson)
- Space Oddity
- Janine
- An Occasional Dream
- Conversation Piece
- Ching-a-Ling
- I’m Not Quite (aka Letter To Hermione)
- Lover To The Dawn
- Love Song
- When I’m Five
- Life Is A Circus
CD 3 – Conversation Pieces (Mono)
- In The Heat Of The Morning (Decca Mono Version)
- London Bye, Ta-Ta (Decca Alternative Version)
BBC Top Gear Radio Session With The Tony Visconti Orchestra, Recorded 13th May, 1968
- In The Heat Of The Morning
- London Bye, Ta-Ta
- Karma Man
- When I’m Five
- Silly Boy Blue
- Ching-a-Ling
- Space Oddity (Morgan Studios Version – Alternative Take) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson *
- Space Oddity (U.K. Single Edit)
- Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
(Single B-side – Mono Mix) 12. Janine (Mono Mix)
- Conversation Piece
BBC Dave Lee Travis Show Radio Session, Recorded 20th October, 1969 14. Let Me Sleep Beside You
- Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed
- Janine
CD 4 – 1969 stereo mixes
The Original David Bowie (aka Space Oddity) Album
- Space Oddity
- Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed (Inc. Don’t Sit Down)
- Letter To Hermione
- Cygnet Committee
- Janine
- An Occasional Dream
- Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
- God Knows I’m Good
- Memory Of A Free Festival The Extras 10. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
(Single B-side Stereo Mix)
- Letter To Hermione (Early Mix) *
- Janine (Early Mix) *
- An Occasional Dream (Early Mix) *
- Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola (Full Length Version)
CD 5 – 2019 mixes (all previously unreleased)
The Space Oddity Album
- Space Oddity
- Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed
- Letter To Hermione
- Cygnet Committee
- Janine
- An Occasional Dream
- Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
- Conversation Piece
- God Knows I’m Good
- Memory Of A Free Festival
The Extras
- Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Single Version)
- Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola
* = Unreleased tracks
