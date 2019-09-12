Recientemente Parlophone Records anunció un nuevo “box set” de CD titulado: David Bowie “Conversation Piece”.

Esto es un equivalente digital que rastrea el desarrollo temprano de Bowie a lo largo de 1968 y 1969, a través de sus demostraciones caseras, sesiones de radio de la BBC, grabaciones de estudio con el guitarrista John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson y la música experimental y el grupo mimo, Plumas.

Según la misma disquera, la colección también celebra los 50 años del lanzamiento del single Space Oddity y el segundo álbum de David, David Bowie (o también Space Oddity).

Doce pistas o demos inéditos del período, así como una nueva mezcla del álbum Space Oddity del productor y colaborador de Bowie Tony Visconti.

Sobre la mezcla de álbum de Space Oddity de 2019, Visconti dice:

Mientras te compartimos el tracklist David Bowie Conversation Piece:

CD 1 – HOME DEMOS

April’s Tooth Of Gold *

The Reverend Raymond Brown (Attends The Garden Fête On Thatchwick Green) *

When I’m Five *

Mother Grey

In The Heat Of The Morning

Goodbye 3d (Threepenny) Joe

Love All Around

London Bye, Ta-Ta

Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 1)

Angel Angel Grubby Face (Version 2) 11. Animal Farm”

Space Oddity (Solo Demo Fragment)

Space Oddity (Version 1) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

Space Oddity (Version 2) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson *

Space Oddity (Version 3) With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

Lover To The Dawn With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

Ching-a-Ling With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

An Occasional Dream With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

Let Me Sleep Beside You With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

Life Is A Circus With John “Hutch” Hutchinson

Conversation Piece *

Jerusalem *