If you’re writing a screenplay, there are many things to consider beyond the plot itself. Take into account the characters, their backstories and their relationships with each other. You also need to think of the production values – from costumes and props to sets and locations. Finally, you need to plan out the entire production schedule. This means knowing how long it will take to shoot (usually around five days). Let’s see below the different ways to make a great movie.

Focus on the story

The first thing that you should do is focus on the script. It sounds simple enough but this is where most screenwriters get confused. They start thinking about what kind of visuals they want for the film or making sure that all the characters look good in the film. But they forget to focus on the main storyline. So before writing any further, make sure that your script is up-to-date and focused on the right direction; i.e., the plot.

Plan ahead

Once you have written the script, it's time to start planning. Make a list of everything that needs to be done from casting to editing. Don't forget to consider the budget as well. Also, figure out who might direct the film since they may not even know that they would like to work on this project. Some directors may only want to sign on if they feel that they can bring something new to the table.

Write the first draft fast

Now comes the part where you type away until the end of all the pages. I recommend writing one page per day. Make sure that you never try to add an extra word at the last minute; you’ll only cause yourself problems when trying to rewrite the whole script later. And don’t worry about spelling and grammar mistakes at first, just write down whatever comes to mind when you’re typing. Another thing that helps me to write faster is to use my phone as a timer. When I’m getting distracted by stuff, I’ll set the alarm on my phone to go off after 10 minutes. And another tip is to always carry a small notebook along with you so that you won’t miss anything important that could happen during the day.

In conclusion, once you finish your first draft, read your script aloud. If you hear parts of dialogue sounding unnatural, then chances are you need to fix them. Remember that you are the writer of your own story; therefore, you shouldn’t just listen to someone else give you advice on what works and doesn’t. Good luck!