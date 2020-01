On the 24th of Christmas,

Gorillaz give to you

Reject False Icons (Director’s Cut)



IN

THREE

PARTS!



lalalalala lalalala

blah blah blah bla blaaah



🎁 5PM GMT

👉 https://t.co/AHDF54soQv#REJECTFALSEICONS pic.twitter.com/bO6QLQ8P4B