Margrette Bird Pictures, una productora formada por Mallory Kennedy y el director CJ Wallis, con sede en Vancouver, han anunciado que el documental que tenían planeado hacerle al rapero fallecido Mac Miller ha sido cancelado.

CJ Wallis reveló que la familia y el manager, Christian Clancy, le pidieron que “suspendieran el proyecto”. Sin más preámbulos lean el comunicado a través de su cuenta de Twitter, a continuación:

ACTUALIZACIÓN: «Twitteamos nuestras intenciones de comenzar a desarrollar un documental sobre Mac durante el próximo año. Al mismo tiempo, contactamos a todos los más cercanos a él para comenzar el proceso de oficialización». 1/4

«Nos enteramos de los comentarios de @christianclancy & The Estate, quienes dijeron que la familia ha solicitado que suspendamos el proyecto en este momento. Lo suspendimos de inmediato, ya que lo último que queremos es impactar negativamente a todos los involucrados, al contrario». 2/4

«Nos sentimos cómodos al anunciar nuestras intenciones antes de recibir el permiso porque eran solo eso: intenciones. El concepto fue que sus compañeros contaron su única historia favorita de Mac y los recortaron como una imagen motivadora y positiva. No es una historia de vida». 3/4

«El apoyo para realizar el documental que tratamos de hacer tenía como misión no ser humillante, y con el tiempo tal vez podamos verlo. Por ahora, tenemos horas de música increíble y eso siempre ha sido más que suficiente». Respeto / Amor …. # ripmac

