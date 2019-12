“Some people think little girls should be seen and not heard…”



We’ve launched a Patreon to help us finish Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché. We’re offering exclusive access to unseen content, invites to special events & more. Info ➡️ https://t.co/yeiRblXGq5#SupportIndieFilm Pls RT pic.twitter.com/fPkUguJzIq