🔊 Up next in our Infinite Drone series: Experience over 3 minutes of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away (2013) with @josiahsteinbrick's dazzling music titled "4. (Vibraphone, Marimbaphone, Malleted Wood, Two Synthesizers)." ___ Josiah Steinbrick (born July 13, 1981) is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer currently based in Los Angeles, California. In addition to his own solo works and performances with his BANANA ensemble, he has produced albums by Cate Le Bon and @devendrabanhart and has recorded with artists such as Danger Mouse, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gruff Rhys, Rodrigo Amarante, and Sam Gendel. Steinbrick performed at The Broad’s Summer Happenings: A Journey That Wasn’t, Pt. 2 in September 2018, and most recently, he provided the score to the 2020 film Horse Girl starring @alisonbrie.