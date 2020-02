View this post on Instagram

Time FLIES! 25 years ago, Alice In Chains "Jar of Flies" debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts, and I have fond memories of shooting this album cover in my dining room. It was just me and my assistant, and a child whose name I've forgotten. My assistant made multiple trips up the street to gather hundreds of flies with a butterfly net at some horse stables. The flies kept dying, the kid kept complaining, and my assistant kept gathering more flies. The album was nominated for a Grammy for best recording package… and I still have the jars. #outtakes #aliceinchains #jarofflies #25yearsago #rockyschenckstudio #tungsten #hotlights #flies #grammys #loser @aliceinchains @jerrycantrell @billboard @recordingacademy @grammymuseum #seankinny #laynestaley #mikeinez #mikestarr #marymauer