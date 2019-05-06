En víspera de los últimos capítulos de Game of Thrones, se viralizó un video en el cual los temidos caminantes blancos parodian un himno de The White Stripes. El ejército dirigido por el Rey de la Noche canta y baila al ritmo de su propia versión de «Seven Nation Army».
En este caso, la canción «Seven Kingdom Army» fue subida al YouTube de The Merkins en donde se puede disfrutar de este divertido clip. Allí los guerreros helados recrean el video del hit originalmente publicado en 2003 por Meg y Jack White como parte de su aclamado disco Elephant.
«We are gonna ice them all
A Seven Kingdom army could’nt hold us back
We are smashing through The Wall
Scaping your fire and dragon glass
And in the darkness of the cold long night
I bet you can’t forget
Back with force kill mankind with my army of dead
And the color coming form our eyes says we are in control
They’re all in fear about us
Every single one is gonna fear our cold spell
Everyone knows about us From the Queen of Kingdoms
To the hound as well
And if I catch you with my dragons flame
I’m gonna turn your eyes blue
And that ain’t what you want to hear
But that’s what i’ll do
And the freezing coming off my clothes
Says Game of Thrones
We’re gonna breach the Wall
Fighting with icicles, spears and swords
We’re gonna freeze them all
And make the ice stick our of every pore
And I’m leading
And I’m leading
And I’m leading
Walkers form the North
All the Walkers gonna obey me
And we will go to war
And the cold is coming from your blood
Winter’s coming home».
