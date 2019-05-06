ESCUCHA SEVEN KINGDOM ARMY DE GAME OF TRHONES CON THE WHITE STRIPES

En víspera de los últimos capítulos de Game of Thrones, se viralizó un video en el cual los temidos caminantes blancos parodian un himno de The White Stripes. El ejército dirigido por el Rey de la Noche canta y baila al ritmo de su propia versión de «Seven Nation Army».

En este caso, la canción «Seven Kingdom Army» fue subida al YouTube de The Merkins en donde se puede disfrutar de este divertido clip. Allí los guerreros helados recrean el video del hit originalmente publicado en 2003 por Meg y Jack White como parte de su aclamado disco Elephant.

«We are gonna ice them all

A Seven Kingdom army could’nt hold us back

We are smashing through The Wall

Scaping your fire and dragon glass

And in the darkness of the cold long night

I bet you can’t forget

Back with force kill mankind with my army of dead

And the color coming form our eyes says we are in control

They’re all in fear about us

Every single one is gonna fear our cold spell

Everyone knows about us From the Queen of Kingdoms

To the hound as well

And if I catch you with my dragons flame

I’m gonna turn your eyes blue

And that ain’t what you want to hear

But that’s what i’ll do

And the freezing coming off my clothes

Says Game of Thrones

We’re gonna breach the Wall

Fighting with icicles, spears and swords

We’re gonna freeze them all

And make the ice stick our of every pore

And I’m leading

And I’m leading

And I’m leading

Walkers form the North

All the Walkers gonna obey me

And we will go to war

And the cold is coming from your blood

Winter’s coming home».

