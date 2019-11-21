Así como lo lees, Gorillaz anunció a través de Instagram y Twitter que el próximo mes será lanzada de manera oficial su nueva película Reject False Icons, dirigida por Denholm Hewlett. De acuerdo con el anuncio de la agrupación el documental llegará el próximo 16 de diciembre y los tickets salen a la venta el 27 de noviembre.
Hasta ahora no hay más información pero sin duda saldrán más detalles más adelante. Por ahora les dejamos el anuncio oficial a través de las redes sociales, a continuación:
REJECT FALSE ICONS
A documentary film by Denholm Hewlett.
In cinemas for one night only, on Monday 16th December.
Tickets on sale 27th November.https://t.co/Yw5mHAir11#REJECTFALSEICONS pic.twitter.com/CS7DME0XSm
— gorillaz (@gorillaz) November 21, 2019
