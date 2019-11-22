Archy Ivan Marshall, mejor conocido como King Krule, ha demostrado ser una revelación al destacarse como compositor, productor musical y músico desde su álbum debut The Ozz, en el año 2017.
Ahora, un año más tarde, regresa al compartir un largometraje que según anunció estará acompañado de un tour en el que esperemos incluya a México, aunque no está contemplado en el cartel.
El filme lleva por nombre Hey World!, fue dirigido por Charlotte Patmore y escrito por Marshall, en el que aparece Archy en diferentes partes tocando su ukelele y su guitarra.
De acuerdo a Pitchfork, el próximo material de King Krule será una secuela de The OOZ en 2017 y tendrá nuevos temas titulados: «Alone, Omen 3 (Don’t Let the Dragon)», «Draag On», «Energy Fleets» y «Perfecto Miserable».
Además, Krule comenzará una gira en marzo por Europa y para el mes de abril en Estados Unidos y Canadá. Sin más preámbulos vean el metraje, así como el itinerario del tour, a continuación:
Marzo:
3rd – Brussels – AB
4th – Paris – L’Olympia
5th – Amsterdam – Melkweg
7th – Copenhagen – KB Hallen
8th – Berlin – Columbiahalle
19th – Dublin – Olympia
21st – Glasgow – Barrowland
22nd – Manchester – Albert Hall
24th – London – Brixton Academy
Abril:
2nd – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
3rd – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
4th – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek
7th – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
8th – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
10th – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
14th – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
15th – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
17th – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
18th – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
19th – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
21st – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
22nd – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
24th – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
