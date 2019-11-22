KING KRULE COMPARTE LARGOMETRAJE Y ANUNCIA TOUR

Archy Ivan Marshall, mejor conocido como King Krule, ha demostrado ser una revelación al destacarse como compositor, productor musical y músico desde su álbum debut The Ozz, en el año 2017.

Ahora, un año más tarde, regresa al compartir un largometraje que según anunció estará acompañado de un tour en el que esperemos incluya a México, aunque no está contemplado en el cartel.

El filme lleva por nombre Hey World!, fue dirigido por Charlotte Patmore y escrito por Marshall, en el que aparece Archy en diferentes partes tocando su ukelele y su guitarra.

De acuerdo a Pitchfork, el próximo material de King Krule será una secuela de The OOZ en 2017 y tendrá nuevos temas titulados: «Alone, Omen 3 (Don’t Let the Dragon)», «Draag On», «Energy Fleets» y «Perfecto Miserable».

Además, Krule comenzará una gira en marzo por Europa y para el mes de abril en Estados Unidos y Canadá. Sin más preámbulos vean el metraje, así como el itinerario del tour, a continuación:

Marzo:

3rd – Brussels – AB

4th – Paris – L’Olympia

5th – Amsterdam – Melkweg

7th – Copenhagen – KB Hallen

8th – Berlin – Columbiahalle

19th – Dublin – Olympia

21st – Glasgow – Barrowland

22nd – Manchester – Albert Hall

24th – London – Brixton Academy

Abril:

2nd – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

3rd – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4th – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek

7th – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

8th – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

10th – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

14th – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

15th – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

17th – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

18th – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

19th – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

21st – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

22nd – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

24th – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

