View this post on Instagram

Hi Friends, Here are two new things we recorded in November 2019, “In The Afternoon” and “As You Move Through The World.” This is the first ever totally independent release for MGMT. A d.i.y. affair all the way down to the video! As usual and by design these songs may discompose emotionally sensitive constitutions. Please consume with caution. You can enjoy “In The Afternoon” either by listening or watching the video. Both songs will appear on a limited edition 12” single which you can pre-order today! This 12” single is only available via MGMT’s online store and will NOT be available at retail. Pre-ordering the 12” will give you an instant digital download of “In The Afternoon” and a download of “As You Move Through The World” when the 12” arrives in late March 2020 (estimated delivery). There is also an exclusive t-shirt available with purchase of the 12” single. All links in our bio! love and kittens, MGMT