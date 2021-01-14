









Netflix ha anunciado que este 2021 lanzará una película cada semana. Así como lo lees, el gigante de las plataformas digitales decidió aventar la casa por la ventana justo en éstos días obscuros de pandemia; estrenando semanalmente un filme.

Además, la plataforma se acerca rápidamente ya a los 200 millones de usuarios, por lo que simplemente quiere darle más a su público. Y la meta es esa, una basta colección de largometrajes para su repertorio.

Incluso ya se ha adelantado a prometer algunas veces 2 lanzamientos, la apuesta ya fue hecha y sumando un total de 71 títulos únicos, que cubren adquisiciones, adaptaciones e ideas originales. Eso explica la salida repentina de grandes series como FRIENDS y Gossip Girl; pues Netflix ya venía preparando el camino para esta sorpresota de contenido.

Para dar esta increíble noticia, Netflix publicó un video con Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth y Lin–Manuel Miranda.

Pasando a uno de los puntos que más nos emociona de este tema. Las historias serán desde superhéroes hasta westerns, thrillers, comedias románticas, acción, comedia y más. Algunos de los títulos más populares son: Red Notice, protagonizada por Gal Gadot, The Rock y Ryan Reynolds.

También se encuentra The Harder They Fall con Regina King e Idris Elba; así como Don’t Look Up, protagonizada por Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi y Meryl Streep.

A continuación, te compartimos la lista de las películas en orden alfabético.

Películas en Netflix 2021

8 Rue de l’Humanité

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Fuimos Canciones

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Intrusion

Kate

Love Hard

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Moxie (March 3)

Munich

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of a Woman (January 7)

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway

Sweet Girl

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Last Mercenary

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There’s Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm

The White Tiger (January 22)

The Woman in the Window

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick…BOOM!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)