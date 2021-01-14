Netflix ha anunciado que este 2021 lanzará una película cada semana. Así como lo lees, el gigante de las plataformas digitales decidió aventar la casa por la ventana justo en éstos días obscuros de pandemia; estrenando semanalmente un filme.
Además, la plataforma se acerca rápidamente ya a los 200 millones de usuarios, por lo que simplemente quiere darle más a su público. Y la meta es esa, una basta colección de largometrajes para su repertorio.
¿YA CONOCES EL NETFLIX DE LOS LIBROS?
Incluso ya se ha adelantado a prometer algunas veces 2 lanzamientos, la apuesta ya fue hecha y sumando un total de 71 títulos únicos, que cubren adquisiciones, adaptaciones e ideas originales. Eso explica la salida repentina de grandes series como FRIENDS y Gossip Girl; pues Netflix ya venía preparando el camino para esta sorpresota de contenido.
DESCUBRE LAS MEJORES APLICACIONES PARA LOS CINÉFILOS Y FANS DE LAS SERIES
Para dar esta increíble noticia, Netflix publicó un video con Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth y Lin–Manuel Miranda.
Pasando a uno de los puntos que más nos emociona de este tema. Las historias serán desde superhéroes hasta westerns, thrillers, comedias románticas, acción, comedia y más. Algunos de los títulos más populares son: Red Notice, protagonizada por Gal Gadot, The Rock y Ryan Reynolds.
También se encuentra The Harder They Fall con Regina King e Idris Elba; así como Don’t Look Up, protagonizada por Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi y Meryl Streep.
5 PELÍCULAS Y SERIES STEAMPUNK BÁSICAS PARA TU REPERTORIO
A continuación, te compartimos la lista de las películas en orden alfabético.
Películas en Netflix 2021
- 8 Rue de l’Humanité
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Castle for Christmas
- Afterlife of the Party
- Army of the Dead
- Awake
- A Week Away
- A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
- Back to the Outback
- Bad Trip
- Beauty
- Blonde
- Blood Red Sky
- Bombay Rose
- Beckett
- Bruised
- Concrete Cowboy
- Don’t Look Up
- Double Dad
- Escape from Spiderhead
- Fear Street Trilogy
- Fever Dream
- Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
- Fuimos Canciones
- I Care A Lot (February 19)
- Intrusion
- Kate
- Love Hard
- Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
- Monster
- Moxie (March 3)
- Munich
- Nightbooks
- Night Teeth
- No One Gets Out Alive
- O2
- Outside the Wire (January 15)
- Penguin Bloom (January 27)
- Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
- Red Notice
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Stowaway
- Sweet Girl
- The Dig (January 29)
- The Guilty
- The Hand of God
- The Harder They Fall
- The Kissing Booth 3
- The Last Letter from Your Lover
- The Last Mercenary
- The Loud House Movie
- The Power of the Dog
- The Princess Switch 3
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- The Starling
- The Swarm
- The White Tiger (January 22)
- The Woman in the Window
- Things Heard and Seen
- Thunder Force
- tick, tick…BOOM!
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
- Untitled Alexandre Moratto
- Untitled Graham King
- Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
- Wish Dragon
- YES DAY (March 12)
Cinthia Flores
Fotógrafa y reportera.