Nick Cave, el legendario líder de The Bad Seed, ha explotado en contra de la inteligencia artificial chatGPT, esto porque un fan le envió a su blog, The Red Hand Files, una canción creada por la misma y basándose en el estilo del artista australiano, el cual mencionó que apestaba.

«ChatGPT puede escribir un discurso, un ensayo, un sermón o un obituario, pero no puede crear una canción genuina. Quizás con el tiempo podría crear una canción que, en la superficie, no se distinga de la original, pero siempre será una réplica, una especie de burlesque”. Nick Cave sobre chatGPT

Para el cantante, las inteligencias artificiales como chatGPT siempre se encontrarán en fase de desarrollo, porque el camino es hacia adelante, y así como avanza la humanidad las IA absorberán todo, pero no sobrepasarán al humano. «nos mueve hacia un futuro utópico, o tal vez, hacia nuestra destrucción total«.

La respuesta fue subiendo de tono, pues pasó de señalar que crear un tema es un acto de autosuicidio que destruye todo lo que uno se ha esforzado por producir en el pasado, algo que nunca podrá lograr chatGPT, hasta mencionar que la canción es una mierda.»Es una grotesca burla de lo que es el ser humano, y bueno, no me gusta mucho”.

Antes de dejarte el tema, que muy a Nick Cave no se parece en la lírica, debes saber que chatGPT es software que será capaz de reemplazar a periodistas, profesores y programadores, utilizando la predicción de palabras a partir de secuencias, algo parecido al texto predictivo en el teclado de los teléfonos móviles, pero a un nivel conversacional.

Ahora sí, date la canción creada por chatGPT:

In the depths of the night, I hear a call

A voice that echoes, through the hall

It’s a siren’s song, that pulls me in

Takes me to a place, where I can’t begin

I am the sinner, I am the saint

I am the darkness, I am the light

I am the hunter, I am the prey

I am the devil, I am the savior

I walk the streets, with my head held high

I’ve got my demons, but I’ll make them fly

I’ll dance with the devil, and I’ll play his game

I’ll be the one, to call his name

I am the sinner, I am the saint

I am the darkness, I am the light

I am the hunter, I am the prey

I am the devil, I am the savior

I’ve got the blood of angels, on my hands

I’ve got the fire of hell, in my eyes

I’m the king of the abyss, I’m the ruler of the dark

I’m the one that they fear, in the shadows they hark

I am the sinner, I am the saint

I am the darkness, I am the light

I am the hunter, I am the prey

I am the devil, I am the savior

So come with me, to the edge of the night

Where the darkness and the light collide

We’ll walk the line, between the good and the bad

And we’ll see, who comes out on top in the end.