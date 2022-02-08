Oscar 2022: todos los nominados a la 94º edición a lo mejor del cine de Hollywood

Las nominaciones de los premios Oscar, que otorga la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, fueron anunciadas la mañana de este martes. Los encargados de presentar a los candidatos a mejor película, dirección, actor, actriz y cuestiones técnicas de una cinta fueron Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan.
The Power of the Dog, película dirigida por Jane Campion, es la propuesta fuerte de para llevarse una gran cantidad de estatuillas doradas, ya que obtuvo 12 nominaciones, destacando Mejor Película y Mejor Dirección, además de reconocer el trabajo histriónico de los y las que participan en ella, como Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kody Smit-McPhee y Jesse Plemons, que están nominados a Mejor Actor protagónico, Mejor Actriz de reparto y Mejor actor de reparto, respectivamente.
Por la parte de los mexicanos, Guillermo del Toro estará compitiendo con su cinta Nightmare Alley en la ceremonia, pues obtuvo cuatro nominaciones al Oscar, siendo Mejor Película y Mejor Fotografía las más destacadas. Los otros dos galardones que podría llevarse son Mejor diseño de producción y Mejor diseño de vestuario.
Lastimosamente, las películas mexicanas que fueron consideradas para competir en esta 94ª entrega de los Oscar no fueron contempladas en el corte final.
Esta será la entrega número 94 de los Oscar, y se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo, esto debido a la pandemia por covid-19 que sigue manteniendo al mundo en vilo, especialmente al cinematográfico, que ha sido una de las industrias del entretenimiento que más han sufrido por el encierro obligatorio que ha retrasado producciónes, estrenos y dado números muy bajos en recaudación para la mayoría de los filmes.
Te dejamos a todas las nominaciones al Oscar de este año:
Mejor película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
Drive My Car
Dune (Duna)
King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
West Side Story
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
Drive my Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
Be alive (King Richard)
Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow you do (Four Good Days)
Mejor largometraje animado
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya y el último dragón
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
Don’t look up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick… Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor banda sonora original
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog
Mejor sonido
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judi Dench (West Side Story)
Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye
On my mind
Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Mejor guion original
Belfast
Don’t look up
El método Williams
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daugher
The Power of the Dog
