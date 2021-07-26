PROFESSIONAL SCRUM MASTER COURSE (PSM)











Who is a professional scrum master?

A scrum master is a professional scrum team master committed to offering a high-yielding work environment. Professional scrum masters Course lead the way to learn scrum values, practices and principles. These experts work as an integral part of projects and work for the flawless journey of the team. They are essential for the growth of the team. Scrum masters tend to have high emotional intelligence with a promising role in product development.

PSM course training is for the understanding of professional scrum and the role of scrum masters in an organization. The course aims at developing the agile scrum mindset in students while learning successful scrum practices. PSM 1 certification is granted to individuals who pass the assessment training to gain scrum mastery at a fundamental level.

Zeolearn PSM course outline is–

The Scrum framework

About Done

Scrum theory and principles

The role of a Scrum master

Team management

Zeolearn training material and the PSM 1 assessment is in English only!

Learning objectives –

The learning objectives of the Zeolearn PSM course are –

Personality skills required to become a successful scrum master

The leadership skills to be adopted by a scrum master

Understanding the role of a scrum master

Crucial settings for a transparent environment

Learning scrum values and their importance

About complications in product delivery

Understanding the working of the scrum framework

This PSM course training will teach students the effectiveness of Scrum. It will take you to an advanced level of emotional shifts and leadership qualities. The course lets you take all the

Workplace challenges and will motivate you into planning for solutions. The intelligence quotient of the students is developed within the Scrum framework. They tend to understand the scrum principles better and use this to solve complex issues.

The course taught by us is much more than instructor-led training with a few slides of knowledge. The cupping up of real-life cases, discussions and exercises leads trains them better than anyone else could.

Benefits of professional scrum master course –

Agile foundation – This course builds up a stronger foundation for agile and its change over the years. Learning Agile will benefit the organization most and will adapt it to the new scenarios. Building better teams – It motivates us to make up better-performing teams that are self– organizing with similar goals Scrum framework – The chief purpose of this PSM course is to learn using this framework successfully. It also teaches you the use of principles, roles, artefacts and rules of this framework

PSM certification process –

Proper PSM training – this comes out to be the foremost step of the certification process. Though the training is not compulsory it is very much necessary for appropriate learning about the scrum framework. PSM 1 assessment examination – The second step is to go for PSM 1 online assessment form Scrum.org Certification – Once you clear your PSM exam, you will get your professional scrum master certification

The duration of the PSM exam is 60 minutes.

80 multiple-choice questions are to be expected in the PSM exam.

The minimum correct questions to pass the exam are 68.

The PSM exam is an open book type of examination.

What are the pre-requisites of this course?

Breaking this huge misconception that the professional scrum master course requires pre-requisites! There are no such pre- requisites for this course although this is most suitable for Scrum masters, managers and team members. This course is suggested for all individuals concerned with scrum framework related software development.

FAQs –

How far I will go professionally after receiving my PSM 1 certification course?

PSM 1 certification makes you an exception scrum master. This allows you to lead a whole team of Scrum members and tackle the organizational challenges. You will be called for implementing the principles and practices of scrum effectively.

Is PSM training course or certification only for software developers?

The PSM course is for individuals from any background field who are just interested in developing robust products. No sort of software related experience is required for the course.

Where the PSM 1 exam does take place?

This PSM1 is an online examination test that will be sent through scrum.org after your 2 days of training.

What are the passing criteria for PSM 1 level certification?

A minimum of 85% is required in 1-hour examination to get the certification.

How long is this certification valid?

The PSM certificate is valid for a lifetime and does not require renewal.

