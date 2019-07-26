Roy Head & The Traits – “Treat Her Right”

02. The Bob Seger System – “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

03. Deep Purple – “Hush”

04. Mug Root Beer Advertisement

05. The Village Callers – “Hector”

06. Buchanan Brothers – “Son of a Lovin’ Man”

07. Chad & Jeremy – “Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course” (from the MGM film Three in the Attic)

08. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement

09. Paul Revere & The Raiders – “Good Thing”

10. Paul Revere & the Raiders – “Hungry”

11. The Box Tops – “Choo Choo Train”

12. Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels – “Jenny Take a Ride”

13. Deep Purple – “Kentucky Woman”

14. Buffy Sainte-Marie – “The Circle Game”

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

15. Simon & Garfunkel – “Mrs. Robinson”

16. Numero Uno Advertisement

17. Los Bravos – “Bring a Little Lovin’”

18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement

19. Vagabond High School Reunion

20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report

21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action

22. Dee Clark – “Hey Little Girl”

23. Summer Blonde Advertisement

24. Neil Diamond – “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show”

25. Robert Corff – “Don’t Chase Me Around” (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S)

26. Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay) – “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon”

27. Jose Feliciano – “California Dreamin’”

28. I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni – “Dinamite Jim (English Version)”

29. Vanilla Fudge – “You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit)”

30. Maurice Jarre – “Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean)”

31. KHJ Batman Promotion