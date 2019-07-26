La novena película del famoso director Quentin Tarantino se estrenará el próximo 23 de agosto en México, y ya se ha revelado el soundtrack que acompañará a la que presumiblemente sería la penúltima película del director.
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood está ambientada en los años sesenta, y como era de esperarse, la selección musical de Tarantino está repleta de homenajes a esa década, pues la música siempre ha jugado un papel muy importante en la filmografía del director.
Las canciones fueron seleccionadas por Quentin, e incluyen a artistas como Paul Revere & The Raiders, Deep Purple, Simon and Garfunkel, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, Neil Diamond, Vanilla Fudge, entre otros.
El disco ya está disponible tanto físicamente como en todas las plataformas digitales. Además para los que son amantes del sonido en vinil, se podrá conseguir en este formato en Amoeba Records, si te interesa tenerlo puedes encargarlo desde ahora, pues es una edición limitada.
A finales de año se pondrán a la venta distintas ediciones en vinil, además de pósters numerados y un mapa de la película.
Recientemente Tarantino reveló que ha estado en conversaciones con la actriz Uma Thurman acerca de la posibilidad de realizar una tercera parte del filme Kill Bill, habrá que estar al pendiente.
Ve el playlist completo con todas las canciones incluidas, el cual ya puedes descargar:
- Roy Head & The Traits – “Treat Her Right”
02. The Bob Seger System – “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”
Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
03. Deep Purple – “Hush”
04. Mug Root Beer Advertisement
05. The Village Callers – “Hector”
06. Buchanan Brothers – “Son of a Lovin’ Man”
07. Chad & Jeremy – “Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course” (from the MGM film Three in the Attic)
08. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
09. Paul Revere & The Raiders – “Good Thing”
10. Paul Revere & the Raiders – “Hungry”
11. The Box Tops – “Choo Choo Train”
12. Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels – “Jenny Take a Ride”
13. Deep Purple – “Kentucky Woman”
14. Buffy Sainte-Marie – “The Circle Game”
Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
15. Simon & Garfunkel – “Mrs. Robinson”
16. Numero Uno Advertisement
17. Los Bravos – “Bring a Little Lovin’”
18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
19. Vagabond High School Reunion
20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action
22. Dee Clark – “Hey Little Girl”
23. Summer Blonde Advertisement
24. Neil Diamond – “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show”
25. Robert Corff – “Don’t Chase Me Around” (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S)
26. Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay) – “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon”
27. Jose Feliciano – “California Dreamin’”
28. I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni – “Dinamite Jim (English Version)”
29. Vanilla Fudge – “You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit)”
30. Maurice Jarre – “Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean)”
31. KHJ Batman Promotion
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
QUENTIN TARANTINO ANUNCIA SU RETIRO DEL CINE
QUENTIN TARANTINO EN PORTADAS DE LIBROS VINTAGE
10 DATOS IMPERDIBLES SOBRE ‘ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD’
BRAD PITT PRODUCIRÁ UN DOCUMENTAL SOBRE CHRIS CORNELL