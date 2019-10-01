La banda estadounidense, System of a Down, anunció algunas de las fechas que tienen programadas para su tour por Europa el próximo año durante los meses de junio y julio.
Algunas de las apariciones que harán en Europa serán en festivales, como el Download Festival en el Reino Unido, el Provinssi festival en Finlandia o el Resurrection Fest en España.
Desde los últimos álbumes Hypnotize y Mezmerizelanzados en el 2005, SOAD no ha estrenado nuevo material discográfico, por lo que existen diversas interrogantes y teorías alrededor de este hecho.
El año pasado el guitarrista Daron Malakian declaró que el cantante Serj Tankian no quería grabar nueva música, a lo que Tankian respondió que existen problemas creativos y financieros que involucran a Malakian los cuales los tienen estancados.
También ha habido declaraciones de otros integrantes que afirman que de ser por ellos desde hace mucho habría habido nuevo material y continuarían grabando.
Probablemente la gira que realizarán en el 2020 será para festejar el 15 aniversario de su último álbum. Lo importante es que la banda californiana saldrá de gira y pronto podrían anunciar más fechas alrededor del mundo.
Mira aquí las fechas confirmadas en Europa:
3 de junio – Amsterdam, Países Bajos – Ziggo Dome
5-7 de junio – Nurburg, Alemania – Rock Am Ring
6-7 de junio – Nuremberg, Alemania – Rock Im Park
8 de junio – Berlín, Alemania – Waldbuhne
10-13 de junio – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
14 de junio – Donington, Reino Unido – Download Festival
16 de junio – Praga, República Checa – O2 Arena
17 de junio – Budapest, Hungría – Laszlo Papp Sports Arena
19 de junio – Zurich, Suiza – Hallenstadion
23 de junio – Estocolmo, Suecia – Ericsson Globe
25-27 de junio – Seinäjoki, Finlandia – Provinssirock
30 de junio – Cracovia, Polonia – Tauron Arena
1-4 de julio – Viveiro, España – Resurrection Fest
2-3 de julio – Lisboa, Portugal – VOA Heavy Rock
