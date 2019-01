View this post on Instagram

My new album “Brutalism” will be out April 5th on @antirecords . Today we share the first single “Body Chemistry” • Link In Bio Track Listing: 1: Pretty Cloud 2: Body Chemistry 3: 626 Bedford Ave 4: Brutalism 5: Loner 6: I Wanna Go Back 7: Kiss It Away 8: Nervous 9: Blip Of Joy