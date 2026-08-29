Mexican skateboarding is experiencing a period of growth marked by participation in world championships, international cups, youth competitions, and projects related to street skating. However, determining who the best Mexican skaters are requires distinguishing between athletic achievements, professional careers, videos, international presence, and recognition within the community.

There is no single ranking that combines all these categories. World Skate primarily ranks those who compete in its tournaments, while platforms like The Boardr track results from street, park, and vert competitions held on various circuits.

Based on verifiable results, career history, and recent activity, these are some of the most outstanding Mexican skaters of 2025 and 2026. The list is not intended as a definitive ranking. Competitive results, street credibility, video parts, international appearances and activity across disciplines such as street, park and vert are not measured by a single system. Recent results from 2026 have also reshaped the competitive picture, particularly after Mexico earned medals in skateboarding at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Greg Rodríguez

Greg Rodríguez is the skater who has achieved Mexico’s most significant international result on the recent World Skate street circuit.

The Mexican representative advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 World Street Championship in Tokyo, where he competed against several of the world’s top-ranked skaters. World Skate noted that Rodríguez and Peru’s Deivid Tuesta achieved significant results for their respective countries during that competition.

In 2025, the organization itself published an interview with Greg Rodríguez in which it ranked him 51st and noted his consistent presence on the World Skateboarding Tour. In that conversation, the skater explained that he began skating in 2013 and that reaching a world semifinal allowed him to compete directly against several of the role models he had looked up to since he was young.

Based on his World Skate street results, Greg Rodríguez remains one of Mexico’s strongest references within the international street circuit. His semifinal appearance at the Tokyo 2023 World Championship remains one of the country’s most significant recent results at that level.

Brayan Coria

Brayan Coria is one of the most recognizable names in Mexican street skateboarding. Originally from Naucalpan, State of Mexico, he has built a career centered on both competitions and videos and projects with specialty brands.

Brayan Coria’sprofile on The Boardr lists his national and international appearances and ranks him among the Mexicans with the best historical standing in the street category. The profile also highlights his partnerships with brands such as Adidas, Ace Trucks, Spitfire, and The Heated Wheel.

Coria’s significance isn’t based solely on his athletic results. In street skateboarding, other factors also matter, such as the quality of his full-length videos, the difficulty of the spots he skates, the longevity of his career, and the support of companies with an international presence.

For this reason, Brayan Coria should be considered one of the most important Mexican skaters, even though his results cannot be directly compared to the points awarded by World Skate. Coria strengthened his competitive record in August 2026, when he won the bronze medal in men’s street at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo. The result adds a recent international medal to a career that has also been built through street skating, video projects and brand support.

Itzel Granados Flores

Itzel Granados Flores is one of the most experienced Mexican female skaters in international street competitions.

During the Henan International Skateboarding Open, held in China in 2019, she reached the quarterfinals and competed against several skaters who later secured prominent positions in the Olympic qualifying process.

Her career is significant because she began competing internationally before skateboarding made its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She is also part of a generation that helped expand the participation of Mexican women in national tournaments and international events.

Itzel Granados also appears in the international rankings of Mexican skaters compiled by The Boardr, although the positions listed on that platform should be understood as cumulative competition results rather than an Olympic ranking.

Itzel Farías Palafox

Itzel Farías Palafox is among the group of skaters who have competed in national and youth competitions organized in recent years.

Her participation in competitions such as the CONADE Nationals and the Junior Pan American Games allowed her to compete against representatives from other countries on the continent. Qualification for Asunción 2025 was based on the World Skate ranking and included a maximum quota of competitors per country, according to Panam Sports’ official qualification system.

Itzel Farías should not be confused with Itzel Granados Flores. They are two different skaters, with different ages, backgrounds, and competitive careers.

Farías represents a rising generation that needs more international competition experience to solidify its place among Mexico’s top skaters.

Nelson Garza

Nelson Garza is a Mexican skateboarder primarily associated with park, bowl, and competitions that are not always part of the Olympic street circuit.

His inclusion in rankings such as The Boardr Global Rankings broadens the perspective on the national skateboarding scene, as the platform tracks results from street, park, and vert events, as well as independent tournaments.

Including him is important because discussing the best Mexican skaters solely based on World Skate would exclude participants in bowl, ramp, and competitions organized by brands or collectives.

A skater’s position on The Boardr does not correspond to their ranking in the Olympic standings. Both rankings use different competitions, time periods, and scoring systems.

Alexa Dahianna García Moreno

Alexa Dahianna García Moreno is another Mexican skater who has competed in both national and international events.

Her career helps illustrate the growth of women’s skateboarding in Mexico in the years leading up to and following the sport’s Olympic debut. She is also part of a generation that paved the way for competition opportunities before the current crop of young skaters emerged.

Her presence on the international circuit allows for the tracking of cumulative results, although to assess her standing in 2025 and 2026, only her recent competitions should be considered—not her entire career.

This distinction is important: a historical ranking shows continuity but does not necessarily identify the athlete with the best performance in a specific season.

Óscar Meza

Óscar Meza is one of the most recognized Mexican skaters in the street skateboarding scene and in audiovisual productions.

His career is marked by videos, travels, street spots, and brand collaborations—elements that carry significant weight within skate culture. This type of recognition isn’t always reflected in sports rankings.

The history of professional skateboarding isn’t built solely on medals. Video parts, the selection of skate spots, the difficulty of tricks, and influence on other skaters also determine a skater’s standing within the community.

Óscar Meza represents that part of the Mexican scene that cannot be analyzed solely through federated tournaments.

Geraldine Sánchez

Geraldine Sánchez emerged as one of Mexico’s strongest female competitors in 2026 after winning the silver medal in women’s street at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Her result makes her one of the most relevant Mexican skateboarders to include in any current overview of the country’s competitive scene. Unlike historical rankings that accumulate results across several seasons, the Santo Domingo medal provides a clear measure of recent international performance.

Sánchez also represents the growing depth of women’s skateboarding in Mexico, a scene that now includes athletes competing across youth, continental and international events.

Other Mexican skaters to watch

In addition to the names mentioned above, there are competitors who have participated in recent World Skate events and other platforms.

Emilia Ojeda Martínez, originally from Mexico City, has competed in the women’s park qualifiers for Ostia 2025. Her profile confirms that Mexico also has a presence among young skaters outside of street skating.

Will Cortez is among the Mexicans with recorded results in vert. This discipline has a different circuit than street and Olympic park, so his standing should be evaluated within that specialty.

There are also skaters like Jazmín Torres de la Cruz, whose profile includes cumulative results from street competitions.

Who is the best Mexican skater in 2025 and 2026?

There is no single answer because competitive skateboarding and street skateboarding use different measures of success.

If the main criterion is performance within the World Skate street circuit, Greg Rodríguez has one of the strongest recent international records among Mexican skateboarders. His semifinal appearance at the 2023 Street World Championship remains a major result for Mexico at world-championship level.

However, recent results complicate any absolute ranking. Brayan Coria won bronze in men’s street at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, while Geraldine Sánchez earned silver in women’s street. Coria and Óscar Meza also have careers whose importance extends beyond federation rankings through street videos, sponsors and long-term recognition within skate culture.

At youth level, Santiago Muñiz, María José Cabrera, Itzel Farías and Tláloc Mondragón were among the Mexican skateboarders who gained international experience during the 2025 cycle. Their participation in events such as the Junior Pan American Games offers an early indication of the athletes who could become part of Mexico’s next competitive generation.

Has Mexico ever had skaters at the Olympic Games?

The next major international target is Los Angeles 2028. The qualification pathway will depend on the rules established for the new Olympic cycle, but Mexican athletes will need consistent participation in sanctioned international events and stronger positions in the relevant World Skate rankings. How are the best Mexican skaters determined?

A list of the best Mexican skaters must take at least four factors into account:

International Results

These include world championships, World Skate Cups, the Pan American Games, and continental competitions.

Track record in street skating

Full videos, the difficulty of the tricks, the spots used, years of activity, and brand sponsorship are evaluated.

Performance by discipline

Street, park, and vert are different disciplines. A vert skater should not be compared solely based on street results.

Recent activity

A historical ranking may favor skaters with long careers. When discussing 2025 and 2026, we must consider who is still competing, filming videos, or participating in international projects.

Mexican Skateboarding on the Road to Los Angeles 2028

Mexico has competitors in street, park, bowl, and vert, but still faces a considerable gap compared to countries like Japan, Brazil, and the United States, which maintain national circuits with a greater number of events and competitors ranked among the top internationally.

The challenge isn’t just about finding talent. It also requires regular competitions, coaches, access to adequate facilities, support for travel, and frequent participation in events that award points.

Greg Rodríguez remains one of Mexico’s clearest references in the World Skate street circuit, while Brayan Coria’s bronze medal and Geraldine Sánchez’s silver in Santo Domingo 2026 add new competitive results to the national picture. At the same time, the youth generation that gained international experience in 2025 will have several seasons to develop before Los Angeles 2028.

The next World Skate events will help determine which Mexican skateboarders can move from national prospects or established street figures into consistent semifinal and final contenders at the highest international level.