Netflix is a streaming service that offers an enormous amount of content, including original series and films. It’s also the home to some of the best horror movies ever made. If you want to watch scary movies but don’t have cable or satellite TV, then this list will help you find some great ones. Below is a list of horror movies streaming on Netflix that will keep you up at night or even try rub them off by playing best payout online casino games.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Conjuring is about two demon-hunting siblings who move into a farmhouse in 1980s Rhode Island. They soon discover that the house has a dark history involving satanic rituals.

A Quiet Place (2018)

A family must live in silence when they are hunted by monsters. This movie was directed by John Krasinski, who also wrote it. He also stars in it as well.

Get Out (2017)

This 2017 film follows a young black man who goes on vacation with his girlfriend to visit her parents. However, things take a turn for the worse when he realizes she grew up in a very racist household.

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle is a dollmaker who creates life-like dolls using parts from real corpses. She starts making these dolls after being cursed by a witch while playing Real Money Casino USA games.

Insidious (2010)

Insidious tells the story of Josh Lambert, a seemingly normal guy who wakes one morning to discover that his wife has disappeared. As he tries to get answers, strange occurrences start happening around

The Babadook (2014)

In 2014, Jennifer Kent won Best Director at Sundance Film Festival for her first feature film “The Babadook”. The Babadook is a mysterious monster that takes away children.

The Innkeepers (2011)

In 2011, Robert Eggers released his directorial debut “The Innkeepers”. The film is based on the novel “Diary of a Madman” by Thomas Harris. It tells the story of three people trapped in a hotel during a blizzard.

The Exorcist (1973)

Based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel, The Exorcist is considered to be one of the most influential horror movies ever made. Starring Linda Blair, the movie dramatizes the true events surrounding a 12-year-old girl possessed by a demonic force.