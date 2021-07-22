









A Project Management Professional (PMP) is entrusted with some of the core responsibilities in an enterprise. Right from overseeing a project to using one’s skill set during the implementation and reporting stages, a PMP is indispensable. There are several PMP courses are available online that aid you in your preparation for PMP exam. The benefits of demand and having a PMP certification cannot be undermined these days in the industry especially considering the fact that a) it gives you 20% of raise in salary pose certification b) increases the chances of your profile getting shortlisted by 32%.

Thereby, it becomes important that you do your PMP Online course that ranks no. 1 and is skilled and efficient in providing you with the requisite expertise. While there are a lot of options out there, it becomes a difficult task to opt for the right one. To help you select your Pmp online course in this article, we provide to you the best PMP certification course provided by the Knowledgehut.

You must know that the PMP exam pattern changed early in the month of January 2021 in order to meet the growing need for more diverse project management skills and approaches. Keeping that in mind, this training course is improvised according to the dynamic pattern of exam and will mainly focus on three new domains of People, Process and Business Environment, spanning the entire value delivery spectrum, including predictive, agile and hybrid approaches.

In this article we will talk specifically about on Pmp online course on Knowledgehut and what all it has to offer to you. So, let’s dive in:

1.- What is in this PMP Online Certification Course for you?

The Project Management Professional (PMP) Online Course is a designation offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI)® to practitioners who demonstrate their understanding by passing the exam and seeks to validate their expertise as a project management professional. KnowledgeHut is a Premier Authorized Training Partner (ATP) of PMI.

Since, the PMP certification is now being globally recognized and demanded among the employees, this certification gives you an edge in grabbing the right opportunity and stand out from others in the competition. Specifically, speaking this PMP certification demonstrates to employers, clients and colleagues that a project manager possesses project management knowledge, experience and skills to bring projects to successful completion.

With the growing demand for skilled project managers, the PMP certification empowers you with the professional skills necessary to lead project teams and achieve successful project results.

This comprehensive online course is aimed at project managers, aspiring project managers and anyone who manages projects. It is also relevant to other key staff involved in the design, development and delivery of projects.

The PMP online certification course enables and instill in you’re the knowledge and expertise to:

Validate your commitment to continued excellence and quality in the industry and stand out from others. Demonstrate your proficiency in project management. Grow your career in project management with confidence. Enhance your salary (Year after year, the PMP certification has garnered global recognition and commanded a higher salary for certified individuals over non-certified individuals). Enable you to network with industry leaders and Agile professionals Enhance your versatility and expand your skill set through rigorous training and coursework. Begin your project management journey to advanced certifications like PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)®, PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP)® and others. And finally, it gives a boost to your career and makes you eligible for best roles in top companies globally.

The modes of training offered for the PMP online certification course is very simple and easy to understand. The workshop at KnowledgeHut is delivered through PRISM, our immersive learning experience platform, via live and interactive instructor-led training sessions made directly available to you. The workshops are currently being held online and anyone with a stable connection anywhere across the world can benefit from this to get PMP certified.

There are various PMP online courses training available on Knowledgehut. So, enroll now, listen, learn, ask questions, and get all your doubts clarified from your instructor, who is an experienced practitioner.

2.- About The KnowledgeHut Edge

At KnowledgeHut Edge you get all the benefits of getting a hand-on experience and skills on your desired course. Some of the benefits you can avail on KnowledgeHut Edge are:

Experiential Workshops

Activities, team-based exercises, practical case studies, and high energy workshops with experiential learning is available here.

PMP Exam Application Assistance

You get expert guidance on PMI® registration, its membership, and review and submission procedure of your PMP® exam application is also assisted by experts.

PMP Exam Success Formula

Mock exams, PMI’s digital resources, and theoretical and practical learning is backed at this platform by 2021 exam tips.

Certification Journey Support

From enrolling to certification, KnowledgeHut has your back at any step of PMP® certification.

Free Refresher Course

If you have completed your training yet have to take the exam, then you can avail a free Refresher Course which is valid for a year.

Exclusive Post-Training Sessions

It provides you six months exclusive sessions of post-training mentor guidance to overcome challenges in your project management career.

3.- Final Thoughts

The PMP certification course will help you grow your project management skills to next level and achieve your top dream. There are no prerequisites to attend the PMP certification training. There are very specific eligibility requirements concerning educational background (diploma, degree, master’s or global equivalent), project management experience and project management education to qualify for the PMP exam.

So, let’s keep every other thing waiting and grab this lucrative opportunity to build your Project Management skills as per growing demands of this industry, get PMI® certified and be sure to capitalize on the high demand across industries, you can visit the official website of Knowledge Hut for more information.