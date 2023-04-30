How to share posts on instagram story

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos, videos, and stories with their followers. Sharing posts on your Instagram story is a great way to spread the word about content that you find interesting or want to share with your followers. In this article, we will go over how to share posts on your Instagram story.

Finding a Post to Share

The first step in sharing a post on your Instagram story is finding a post that you want to share. To find a post to share, follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and log in to your account. Scroll through your feed to find a post that you want to share. Tap the paper airplane icon below the post to share it with someone. Sharing a Post on Your Story

Once you have found a post that you want to share, you can share it on your Instagram story by following these steps:

Tap the paper airplane icon below the post as if you were going to share it with someone. Select the «Add post to your story» option from the menu that appears. Edit the post as desired by adding text, stickers, or other features to your story. Tap «Your story» to share the post on your story. Adding a Post from Your Feed to Your Story

In addition to sharing a post from someone else’s feed, you can also add a post from your own feed to your story. To add a post from your feed to your story, follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and log in to your account. Find the post in your feed that you want to share on your story. Tap the paper airplane icon below the post. Select the «Add post to your story» option from the menu that appears. Edit the post as desired by adding text, stickers, or other features to your story. Tap «Your story» to share the post on your story. Sharing a Post from Someone Else’s Profile

If you want to share a post from someone else’s profile on your Instagram story, you can do so by following these steps:

Find the post on the person’s profile that you want to share on your story. Tap the paper airplane icon below the post. Select the «Add post to your story» option from the menu that appears. Edit the post as desired by adding text, stickers, or other features to your story. Tap «Your story» to share the post on your story.

Conclusion

Sharing posts on your Instagram story is a great way to share content with your followers and engage with the Instagram community. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily share posts on your Instagram story from your own feed, someone else’s feed, or your direct messages. Experiment with different ways to share posts to create engaging and interactive stories that your followers will love.