eCOGRA’s 9 Requirements for Online Casinos

Regulating the online gambling market requires more than just a Gaming Authority in every country. That’s why eCOGRA was established in the United Kingdom in 2003. This independent body helps you find reliable online casinos and game developers. For players interested in bingo, the bideford.com guide to bingo sites outside GamStop provides a useful overview of trusted platforms.

To qualify for an eCOGRA seal, an online casino must meet several requirements. Nine of these are absolute musts, and platforms simply cannot do without them. If a website fails to meet the standards on any of these points, it will not be eligible for certification.

# To Demand 1 Protecting online players who show signs of gambling addiction 2 Banning minors from online casinos 3 Combating fraud 4 Providing players with sufficient information about gambling addiction 5 Ensuring payouts are made quickly and reliably 6 Advertising responsibly 7 A fair payout percentage generated by the RNG 8 Customer friendliness with a professional and well-functioning helpdesk 9 Optimally securing the technical systems

Best eCOGRA casinos without GamStop

eCOGRA casinos are becoming less common these days as the gambling market becomes more regulated. However, it is possible to play at casinos that are supervised by a third party. This ensures security. The best non GamStop casinos meet our strict safety requirements.

Roi Bets

Harry Casino

Bet Ninja

Great Slots

The Phone Casino

Up Spinz

Lucky Boys Casino

Wager Land

Casino 007

Booming Slots

Who or what is eCOGRA?

To ensure players know whether they’re at a reliable online casino, the eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA) was established. Established in 2003, this agency’s goal is to establish standards for non GamStop casinos regarding software requirements, customer service, smooth payout processes, fairness, and the protection of vulnerable players.

Online casinos without GamStop are located in various jurisdictions, such as Costa Rica, Malta, or Gibraltar. Each location has its own rules and enforces them in its own unique way. Many online casino players are overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Nevertheless, it’s crucial to ensure an online casino is reliable. Fairness is a vital aspect for any gambling site. For this reason, eCOGRA is a key regulatory body.

Today, eCOGRA has become the leading quality mark in the online casino industry. They are known for their standards that far exceed the minimum. Therefore, an online casino doesn’t simply qualify for eCOGRA certification. The eCOGRA certificate has become one of the most important «awards» for an online casino. An online casino operating illegally in the UK can project additional reliability with this quality mark. Many European casinos even hold this quality mark.

ECOGRA is an independent non-profit organization. This ensures their objective conduct. Don’t expect any corruption. If you see the eCOGRA logo on a gambling site, you’re at a fair and secure online casino.

eCOGRA Policy Objectives

From their headquarters in London and Malta, they oversee the following policy objectives:

• Fairness of gambling

• Protecting vulnerable customers

• Combating criminal and fraudulent behavior

• A well-secured environment

• Fast and accurate payouts to players

• Combating underage gambling

• Protecting the privacy of all gamblers

• Responsible marketing

• Developing effective test standards

So, an eCOGRA casino is a safe choice if you want to gamble online. But where did the company originate? Is it true that Microgaming is behind the agency, and isn’t that a conflict of interest?

Why do online casinos partner with eCOGRA?

eCOGRA’s role in iGaming cannot be underestimated. Seeing the label on a website gives players peace of mind. Therefore, an online casino without GamStop is wise to meet the high standards and obtain the certificate. The logo tells users that their interests are protected. The website operates with the necessary transparency and meets important standards.

Various eCOGRA certificates

eCOGRA offers several certifications. We’ll explain what they all mean. Then you’ll know exactly what to expect from the casino when you find the seal at the bottom of the website.

1. Safe & Fair Seal: This online casino meets the requirements set by eCOGRA and this has been established through independent audits.

2. Certified Software Seal: This certification is intended for software developers who develop games for non GamStop casinos. It is awarded if the software developer meets eCOGRA requirements and has verified this through audits. Gambling sites themselves can also receive this label by offering only verified software.

3. Certified Live Dealer Seal: Providers offering live casino games are advised to obtain this certification. This demonstrates that they allow audits and comply with eGAP (eCOGRA Generally Accepted Practices).

4. Affiliate Trust Seal: This seal is for affiliate programs that treat their members fairly and responsibly. They also demonstrate the highest level of integrity.

An online casino that has obtained a certificate will post it on its website. By clicking on it, you can verify it through eCOGRA. Otherwise, any platform, even those without a certificate, could post it on its website.

Parts of eCOGRA

The eCOGRA organization is divided into two divisions: the ATA (Approved Testing Agency Services) and the SRS (Self-Regulation Services). Together, these two entities ensure you can trust the casino. They operate impartially, and you receive fair deals. The ATA specializes in certifying online gambling platforms and software. They have already completed hundreds of assessments, including for major providers like Relax Gaming, Thunderkick, and, of course, Microgaming. In addition, there’s the SRS with its long list of objectives. These include the points described above.

Protection against online casinos

The advantage of being certified by eCOGRA is that you can always contact the organization. They offer mediation if you have a problem with a casino they trust. If you provide evidence that they have wronged you, the agency will assess it.

If you’re proven right, they’ll help you further. They’ll contact the online casino to correct the error. In the worst-case scenario, they’ll revoke their certification.