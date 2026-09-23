The Art of Johnny Depp: What He Paints, How Much His Paintings Cost, and How They Sell

Johnny Depp had been painting for decades before his paintings began selling for thousands of pounds. Long before launching signature collections, organizing international exhibitions, or turning some of his visual characters into collector’s editions, the actor drew and painted. He accumulated work without building a public career around art.

The turning point came in 2022. That year, he presented his first commercial collection through the British gallery Castle Fine Art. “Friends & Heroes” sold out in a matter of hours. For the first time, it made a significant portion of his body of work available to the public. Since then, his body of work has expanded to include portraits of musicians, actors, and writers. Furthermore, it now also includes self-portraits, flowers, collages, mixed-media pieces, and a recurring figure named Bunnyman.

Johnny Depp was painting before he became a commercial artist

Portraying Johnny Depp as an actor who one day decided to take up painting is misleading. Drawing and painting were part of his life long before he made that work public. Moreover, Depp has said that he drew and painted since he was a child. For years, he would finish paintings only to put them away, without showing them or seriously considering selling them.

Nor is this private work limited to the portraits he began selling after achieving fame. *A Bunch of Stuff* brings together works produced over three decades—more than 60 physical pieces and a 360-degree audiovisual installation. It also includes sketches, writings, personal objects, and materials related to his workspaces.

In 2026, during the presentation of his work in China, Depp said that he had accumulated some 95 paintings. For years, he had even doubted whether they were pieces he should show. He also explained that he had been constantly drawing or painting since childhood. Many works ended up in storage after being completed.

What kind of paintings does Johnny Depp create?

One of the best-known aspects of his work is his portraits. Depp has painted figures linked to his own cultural and emotional background: musicians, actors, writers, and people with whom he shared a friendship or whom he admired. For instance, Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, Heath Ledger, River Phoenix, Bob Marley, and Hunter S. Thompson appear among the subjects of various collections.

In these works, photography often serves as a starting point. Depp simplifies the image and then reworks the face using color, lines, and freehand strokes. This approach is clearly evident in *Friends & Heroes II*, a series dedicated to Heath Ledger, River Phoenix, Bob Marley, and Hunter S. Thompson.

Portraits no longer represent his entire body of work. In later collections, flowers, self-portraits, compositions built from unfolded boxes, collage, text, symbols, screen printing, giclée, and a greater presence of abstract forms appear.

Friends & Heroes: The Collection That Turned His Paintings Into a Commercial Phenomenon

The leap into the art market came with “Friends & Heroes,” the debut collection launched in July 2022 and featuring portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino. It also featured Keith Richards. These were four figures whom Depp associated with his personal life or cultural upbringing.

The 780 available pieces sold out in a matter of hours; individual works cost 3,950 pounds, the set of four portraits 14,950 pounds. Additionally, total sales amounted to approximately three million pounds. The original works were not one-of-a-kind. They were primarily signed limited editions derived from the images created by Depp. The portfolio of four works was produced in an edition of 195 copies. This is a key factor in understanding both the sales volume and the prices associated with his work.

New installments featuring other characters followed. *Friends & Heroes II*, published in 2023, included Bob Marley, River Phoenix, Heath Ledger, and Hunter S. Thompson and continued the model of signed editions.

Bunnyman, the recurring character in Johnny Depp’s work

Among the images created by Depp, Bunnyman holds a special place. Depp traces its origin to a recurring dream he had when he was five or six years old. In that dream, he would open the door to the basement of his family’s home in Kentucky and find a faceless figure, resembling a mannequin, made of a membrane inside which small beads of different colors moved. Decades later, that figure became Bunnyman.

The character also serves as a personal trademark within his commercial work. The pieces from the “Origins” collection, for example, are signed and feature an embossed image of Bunnyman as a seal of authenticity.

There is also another version associated with his son Jack. In a previous entry dedicated to Al Pacino, the character is linked to one of his son’s nightmares. Subsequent sources suggest that Depp had already dreamed of a similar figure as a child. Years later, he recognized features of that image in a drawing Jack had made based on a dream. The figure also plays a central role in *Figures of the Fringe*. It appears among the motifs featured in the Shanghai exhibition.

How much do Johnny Depp’s paintings cost?

There is no single “price for a Johnny Depp painting.” The price varies depending on whether it is an original painting, a limited edition, a silkscreen, a fine art print, a framed piece, or a work that later reappears at auction.

In September 2026, the British Johnny Depp catalog at Castle Fine Art featured editions starting at 1,550 pounds; Moon, Heath, and Hunter were priced at 3,950 pounds each; *How Things Change* was listed starting at 9,000 pounds, and the framed set of three pieces from *Accidents & Underdogs 2026* was listed at 9,950 pounds and was sold out. Prices and availability change as editions sell out or new series become available.

In the catalog available in September 2026, 33 of the 35 listed works were classified as limited editions, one as a time-limited edition, and one as an original. This breakdown reflects the inventory available at that time and is subject to change.

Where can you buy works by Johnny Depp?

Castle Fine Art sells new editions and, when available, some originals. Sold-out pieces may also reappear on the secondary market, including at auction houses.

These are distinct markets. The price set by a gallery for a new edition is not equivalent to the price that piece—or another work by Depp—might later fetch at auction. Nor does an edition of dozens or hundreds of prints carry the same scarcity value as a one-of-a-kind original painting.

How much is an original painting by Johnny Depp worth?

The landscape for originals is much less uniform. Unique paintings appear publicly much less frequently than signed editions. Therefore, the price of a print does not serve as an automatic benchmark for calculating how much an original is worth.

A public reference emerged on November 20, 2024. A work titled *Untitled*, created by Depp in 2005, went up for auction as an oil on panel measuring 124 × 104 centimeters, with direct provenance from the artist and an estimate of between $2,000 and $3,000. The piece sold for $11,970 at Los Angeles Modern Auctions.

That result shows what a buyer paid for a specific work at a specific sale; it does not establish a general price range for Depp’s originals.

Factors such as provenance, date, dimensions, technique, condition, exhibition history, and demand at the time of sale all play a role in the value of a unique painting. For a print, the size of the edition, the signature, the format, the condition, and the corresponding documentation also matter.

Are Johnny Depp’s paintings an investment?

The fact that a collection sells out quickly demonstrates that there was demand for that release. However, it does not guarantee that a work will increase in value over time.

Depp’s market has been built largely on signed editions marketed by Castle Fine Art. In addition to demand from art buyers, there is interest from fans of his film and music career. Furthermore, the appeal of the characters portrayed in series such as *Friends & Heroes* plays a role.

There are different types of buyers: those seeking a signed print, those who collect Depp-related items, those who follow the person portrayed, and those interested in an original painting.

The initial price of a print does not guarantee future appreciation. To track the evolution of this market, one must distinguish between gallery prices and verifiable auction results, as well as differentiate between unique originals and limited editions.

From Portraits to Mixed Media and Collage

The first commercial collections focused on recognizable faces, photographic references, intense colors, and hand-added strokes.

Later works show more concrete changes. There is a greater presence of collage, silkscreen printing, giclée, text, layered paint, and everyday objects transformed into a medium or starting point. *Accidents & Underdogs*, for example, uses the shape of an unfolded box and incorporates labels, playing cards, graffiti, paint, and fragments of personal history.

Flowers also took on a greater role. *Let the Light In* and *Yesterday’s Flowers* move away from the celebrity portrait model and explore floral compositions, light, and color. Depp’s body of work currently encompasses portraits, flowers, self-portraits, collages, and mixed-media pieces, in addition to the prints associated with his early commercial series.

Johnny Depp’s painting and film work are more closely connected than they appear

The relationship between his film roles and his artwork is explicitly evident in *Figures of the Fringe*. The exhibition is organized into five curatorial sections: *Heroes & Idols*, *Masks & Doubles*, *Phantasmagoria*, *First Shadows*, and *Lovers & Muses*.

The curatorship links paintings, drawings, manuscripts, objects, and audiovisual fragments to masks, doubles, antiheroes, idols, ghosts, and marginal figures. Furthermore, these figures also appear in various phases of his film career.

“Figures of the Fringe” builds this dialogue through the works and the exhibition design. For example, eccentric characters or those on the margins appear alongside figures that recur in his paintings and drawings.

@johnnydepp You could see what looked like sand, thousands of tiny grains, all moving inside his body… ♬ original sound – Johnny Depp

The Johnny Depp Exhibition: From New York and Tokyo to Shanghai

A Bunch of Stuff expanded the public presentation of his work beyond gallery-sold editions. The project combines paintings, drawings, writings, and personal objects with immersive spaces and audiovisual material.

The exhibition debuted in New York in 2024, at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea. The official poster for that first edition still references the New York debut. The first stop outside the United States was Tokyo. A Bunch of Stuff was presented at NEWoMan Takanawa from November 28, 2025, to May 6, 2026, featuring more than 60 original works, personal items, and a 360-degree audiovisual experience.

The next destination was Shanghai. “Johnny Depp: A Bunch of Stuff Presents Figures of the Fringe” opened on August 15, 2026, at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai and will run through December 13, 2026. The exhibition occupies the museum’s second and third floors. It also brings together more than 60 original works, sketches, portraits, manuscripts, poems, and personal items.

Mexico and Spain do not yet have confirmed dates or venues. Jaume Sabater, founder and director of Stoneweg and one of the tour’s promoters, mentioned both countries among the destinations being considered for future stages of A Bunch of Stuff, along with other possibilities. Until a venue and schedule are announced, these remain plans rather than confirmed exhibitions.

Johnny Depp’s public career as a painter is, for now, much shorter than the decades he has spent creating art. His entry into the art market began with limited editions of *Friends & Heroes*. Later, new series emerged, including original works, *Bunnyman*, and exhibitions featuring pieces created over much of his life. To understand how much his art costs, it’s important to make a basic distinction. A unique original painting, a signed edition sold by Castle Fine Art, and a work resold at auction belong to different segments of the same market.