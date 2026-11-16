The 2027 Bahidorá Carnival has already announced its lineup to celebrate its 15th anniversary. From February 12 to 14, Las Estacas, Morelos, will once again host three days of music with a lineup headlined by Thundercat, Mochakk, Avalon Emerson, Gilles Peterson, Nu Genea, and RY X. The lineup brings together international figures from house, techno, jazz, and funk, along with Latin American acts that explore new possibilities in electronic music and popular sounds.

The fifteenth edition also features special collaborations with Dekmantel and Nyege Nyege, two platforms that have driven various contemporary dance music scenes. Added to this are live performances, extended sets, and artists worth discovering before arriving at the festival. Although the individual schedules have yet to be announced, the initial lineup layout gives a glimpse of what will happen on some of its stages.

Thundercat (Stephen Lee Bruner), an American jazz, funk, and soul musician.

Bahidorá 2027: Who Are the Headliners?

One of the standout names is Thundercat, an American bassist, singer, and producer whose music blends jazz virtuosity with funk, soul, and R&B. His appearance stands out in a lineup typically associated with electronic music, yet one that still reserves significant space for live performances. His ability to shift from introspective compositions to complex bass lines makes him one of the musicians who will bring variety to the anniversary celebration.

From Brazil comes Mochakk, a DJ and producer who has built an identity around house music, the energy of his sets, and a musical selection that incorporates elements of funk and disco. Also featured is Avalon Emerson, known for her sets that span various strands of electronic music, while Gilles Peterson will bring his expertise as a DJ, radio host, and explorer of sounds from jazz, soul, and dance scenes around the world.

Other notable names include RY X, Nu Genea Live Band, DJ Nobu, HAAi, Omar S, Marcel Dettmann, and Ricardo Villalobos. This diversity confirms that the lineup brings together different approaches to dance music, improvisation, and experimentation, without focusing on a single genre.

Lineup for the 2027 Bahidorá Carnival, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary from February 12 to 14 in Las Estacas, Morelos. The lineup includes Thundercat, Mochakk, Avalon Emerson, Gilles Peterson, Nu Genea Live Band, and other artists from the international scene.

Bahidorá 2027 Artists by Stage

Bahidorá features four main music venues: Sonorama, El Cubo, La Estación, and Paradisio. Each has its own distinct musical identity, ranging from large-scale concerts to vinyl sessions and club music. The organizers have already revealed part of the artist lineup, though the specific schedule by day and time has yet to be announced.

Sonorama: Thundercat, Mochakk, and Nu Genea

Sonorama will be one of the festival’s central stages. Thundercat and Mochakk will perform here, along with RY X in a live setting, Nu Genea Live Band, A.CHAL, Brunello, and Fuensanta. This lineup promises concerts and performances that blend live instruments, electronic music, vocal arrangements, and dance-oriented beats.

Of particular note is Nu Genea, a project formed by Massimo Di Lena and Lucio Aquilina. Their music draws on elements of disco, boogie, funk, and various Mediterranean traditions, particularly those associated with Naples. Their performance with a full band will offer a different format from a DJ set, featuring instrumental arrangements and a strong groove.

Avalon Emerson at her home in upstate New York. Photo by Tim Barber for The New York Times, published on March 18, 2026, in the feature The Loud Nights and Quiet Days of Avalon Emerson.

El Cubo: Avalon Emerson, Gilles Peterson, and DJ Nobu

El Cubo will host a significant portion of the international club music lineup. Avalon Emerson, Gilles Peterson, and DJ Nobu will share the bill with HAAi, Omar S, Paurro, and Saga & Millow. It’s a space designed for those who enjoy long sets, transitions between genres, and the connection between the DJ and the dance floor.

The lineup brings together different generations and approaches to electronic music. Omar S represents a direct connection to Detroit house, while DJ Nobu is a renowned figure in Japanese techno. Gilles Peterson, for his part, brings a much broader vision of DJ culture, with sets that can range from jazz to Afro-descendant music, soul, and electronic music.

La Estación: BADSISTA, Meth Math, and Latin American Sounds

La Estación will feature acts such as BADSISTA, La Coreañera, Los Thuthanaka, Meth Math, Orestes Gomez, and Mixteña de Santa Cecilia. It will also host a showcase by ANENOA presented by Matías Aguayo. This lineup reflects Bahidorá’s interest in Latin American scenes and the potential for blending popular genres with new forms of electronic production.

In contrast to the sounds most commonly associated with European clubs, La Estación offers a lineup where the body, rhythm, and musical identities of Latin America take center stage. It is one of the venues where the audience can discover acts that don’t necessarily appear among the headliners.

Dekmantel and Nyege Nyege Bring Special Programming

One of the highlights of Bahidorá 2027 will be the participation of Dekmantel Soundsystem & Friends, a lineup that will bring together Marcel Dettmann, Octave One performing live, Soul of Hex, and a b2b set by Moxie and Jennifer Loveless, in addition to Dekmantel Soundsystem. The lineup bridges different generations of techno and house, from the Detroit tradition to contemporary European club scenes.

Also coming is Nyege Nyege, a collective and label based in Kampala, Uganda, with their “Rave in Town” program. The lineup includes ASNA, Arsenal Mikebe, DJ Travella, Kampire, and Sandunga—artists associated with contemporary African rhythms, experimentation, and dance styles that expand the international electronic music scene.

These performances are part of the festival’s special program and do not represent new permanent stages. The official website also features Paradisio, a daytime space dedicated to DJs and rediscovered vinyl tracks, though its full lineup for 2027 has not yet been detailed.

Jennifer Loveless, a Canadian DJ and producer, is one of the artists confirmed for Bahidorá 2027, where she will share a b2b set with Moxie.

Four Artists Worth Discovering at Bahidorá 2027

Beyond the headliners, there are several names worth paying attention to. One of them is BADSISTA, a project by Rafaela Andrade, an artist from São Paulo whose work combines Brazilian funk dance, bass music, house, and techno. Her career includes collaborations with Linn da Quebrada and Kelela, as well as active participation in venues that promote emerging artists in electronic music.

Another discovery is daoud, a trumpeter and composer who takes an unconventional approach to jazz. His album *GOOD BOY* (2024) features music that alternates between moments of tension, humor, and improvisation. In live performances, his sound incorporates keyboards, double bass, and drums, with arrangements that stray from the genre’s more predictable structures.

Producer Jennifer Loveless, who will perform in a b2b set with Moxie, explores a more emotional side of house music. Her work combines enveloping melodies, ambient-like textures, and basslines that maintain a constant connection with the dance floor. Her album *Familiar*, released in October 2026 on Running Back, is a great introduction to this side of her artistry.

Finally, Nu Genea Live Band deserves a spot among the recommendations, even as one of the lineup’s standout acts. Albums like *Nuova Napoli* and *Bar Mediterraneo* showcase their interest in bridging musical cultures. Their 2026 album *People of the Moon* offers another point of reference for arriving at Bahidorá with a clearer understanding of their sonic universe.

Bahidorá 2027 Schedule: What’s Confirmed?

Although the lineup already reveals part of the stage distribution, the individual artist schedules have not yet been published. What is available, however, is information on access points and the general start time for activities.

According to Bahidorá’s official FAQs, on Friday, February 12, attendees with Full Weekend (three-day) tickets will be able to enter starting at 4:00 p.m. Those with a Full Weekend ticket and camping or lodging within Las Estacas will be able to enter starting at 2:00 p.m., when the campground opens. The music lineup will begin at 6:00 p.m. with two active stages. There is also a Friday Day Pass option, with access beginning at 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the 13th, access for attendees with Half Weekend tickets will be available starting at 11:00 a.m. On Sunday, the 14th, those with Day Passes will be able to enter starting at 11:00 a.m. It is important to distinguish these entry times from the concert schedules, which should be checked once the festival publishes its final itinerary.

To enter the festival, you must have the corresponding admission ticket. Camping and lodging tickets are purchased separately and do not serve as admission to the Carnival.

Saula Mandujanevsky and the latest news on Bahidorá’s 15th anniversary

The celebration also includes a collaboration with Saula Mandujanevsky, a musician, comedian, and content creator known for her reinterpretations of popular songs. To commemorate the anniversary, she created a version of “Quinceañera”—a song popularized by Thalía—infusing it with her unique blend of humor, musical references, and internet culture.

The collaboration offers a playful take on the traditional Mexican quinceañera. Bahidorá uses a recognizable song to connect the celebration with other expressions of popular culture. The official post dedicated to Saula explains how her musical background and comedy work come together in this reinterpretation. Her participation is part of the anniversary campaign, although no performance by her has been announced as part of the lineup.

Evening performance on the Sonorama stage during the 2024 Bahidorá Carnival, held in Las Estacas, Morelos, on February 17. Photo: Courtesy of the Bahidorá Carnival.

Dates, tickets, and upcoming updates for Bahidorá 2027

The 2027 Bahidorá Carnival will be held on February 12, 13, and 14 at Las Estacas Natural Park, located in Tlaltizapán, Morelos. The festival is exclusively for those 18 and older and offers different admission options, as well as camping and lodging options that must be booked separately.

Tickets are available through the official Bahidorá website, where future updates to the lineup and schedule will also be posted. To check the prices announced during the presale, the differences between ticket types, and camping options, Yaconic has a guide to Bahidorá 2027 tickets and camping.

Now in its fifteenth year, Bahidorá maintains an identity that combines music, nature, and community, but its 2027 lineup also offers a glimpse into the direction in which various music scenes are moving. From the jazz of Thundercat and daoud to Nu Genea’s Mediterranean influences, Brazilian dance funk, and experimental African sounds, the festival brings together musical traditions that rarely converge in a single space.