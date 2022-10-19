The Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Are you scared of horror movies? Or maybe you love them. Either way, they can really change how you feel depending on the plot or even some of the actors. If you’ve ever watched horror movies before, then you probably know that these stories tend to scare us into feeling something deep inside our souls. Let’s take a look at some of the top horror movies on Netflix right now.

A Quiet Place

Based on the 2013 John Krasinski film, this movie is about a family who lives near a farm owned by an alien race. When there are no longer any human sounds coming from outside…there’s nowhere for people to hide. And that’s when things start happening. This is one of the best horror movies on Netflix based off of a great concept.

I Spit on Your Grave

In a secluded cabin, a young woman is buried alive with her face down. Her mouth is bound by spit. She must dig herself free or die. But she’s not alone. You’re watching it all through a webcam connected to her phone. And, she’ll be able to see you too. This is a brutal, intense movie that will have you looking away until the very end.

Get Out

Daniel Kaluuya plays Chris Washington, a black Poker Online playerwho goes to meet his girlfriend’s parents. He finds himself trapped in the home with Chris’ girlfriend Rose Armitage and her white family. Their interactions form the basis of most of the film. This film was directed by Jordan Peel. Do you like horror movies? Then you’ll love this movie.

Alien: Covenant

James Franco stars as Will Daniels, who joins two other astronauts on a mission to find a planet that could sustain life. They discover a habitable world named Coherent. And, once they arrive, they realize it holds terrifying secrets. This is Ridley Scott’s sequel to Prometheus. And, it continues where Joss Whedon left off.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are some of the best horror movies on you can watch on Netflix right now. We recommend you to watch these and also play online casino australia real money games with your friends.