Best NBA teams this 2022 season 

Each team has its style of play, strengths, and weaknesses. Some teams are known for being strong defensively, while others excel offensively. Some teams rely heavily on star players, while others build around well-rounded rosters. Which teams stand out to you? Here are some of the best NBA teams that we have this 2022.

THE NETS

The Nets are a very young team with a ton of upside that will be extremely fun to watch in the future. They also boast two former league MVPs (Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant). The Nets have four All-Stars in their starting lineup (MarShon Brooks, D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen), who all provide different styles of basketball. This is a team that can light it up from anywhere on the floor at any time!

LA LAKERS

The Lakers were once an absolute powerhouse in NBA history, but they haven’t been relevant since Kobe Bryant left the court. They went through multiple coaching changes and many different players over the years, which has taken away from the success of the roster. However, LeBron James is coming back next season so we may see the return of the Lakers as a serious contender again in the NBA. If the Lakers do end up winning another championship, it would mark LeBron’s fifth straight title with the franchise. That would also make him the first player to win five titles with two franchises.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

The Bucks are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. They traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo last season, who now leads them as he did the Greek National Team. He was named FIBA’s World Player of the Year, making him only the second non-American ever to receive the award after Michael Jordan. As long as his health holds up, the Bucks should continue to improve and contend for championships.

We hope you enjoyed our list. This is our prediction of the top three lists of power team rankings to look up to for this coming 2022 season.