Below are some of the best WWE tag team champs ever.

WWE Tag Team Champions: The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston)

The New Day is one of the most popular tag teams in the history of wrestling. They have been together since 2013 and they are still going strong. Their popularity has grown tremendously over the years and their success can be attributed to their chemistry. They are known for their comedic timing and their ability to work well with each other. The New Day is also known for having great matches against all kinds of opponents.

WWE Tag Teams Champions: The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

The Hardy Boyz were arguably the greatest tag team in the history of professional wrestling. They had incredible charisma and were very entertaining to watch. They were also extremely athletic and could perform amazing feats of strength. Matt and Jeff started out as singles wrestlers but eventually decided to form a tag team. They became famous after winning the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania X8. After that they won many championships including the WWE Tag Team Championships. They retired in 2007 but came back in 2010 and have remained active ever since.

WWE Tag teams Champions: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins)

The Shield was formed by Triple H when he wanted to create a stable of his own. He recruited Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to join him. These three men were chosen because they were considered untouchable. They were able to defeat anyone put in front of them. This allowed them to become unstoppable and dominate the WWE scene. They held the WWE Tag Team Titles for almost 2 years before losing it to The Wyatt Family. They later regained the titles and defended them successfully until they lost them again.